Tony Lewis (The Outfield)/Spencer Davis RIP 10/20/2020

Tony Lewis, lead singer of the 1980s power pop band The Outfield, died on Monday (Oct. 19) at age 62. According to a statement from a spokesperson, Lewis died "suddenly and unexpectedly" near London. At press time, no cause of death had been announced.
The Outfield, fronted by bassist/singer Lewis, guitarist/keyboardist John Spinks and drummer Alan Jackman, first formed in the late 1970s as Sirius B and The Baseball Boys, before landing on another baseball-inspired name, a conceit the British trio continued on the title of their hit 1985 debut album, Play Deep; the multiplatinum debut reached No. 6 on the Billboard 200, spending 66 weeks on the chart.
Influential British rock band leader Spencer Davis, founder of the Spencer Davis Group, has died at age 81. His agent, Bob Birk, told the BBC that the Welsh guitarist died in a hospital on Monday while being treated for pneumonia.
"He was a highly ethical, very talented, good-hearted, extremely intelligent, generous man," Birk told BBC. "He will be missed."
Davis was a leading figure in the British rock scene in the 1960s, forming the group whose hits include such AM radio staples as "Keep on Running," the organ-fueled blue eyed soul explosion "Gimme Some Lovin'" and "I'm a Man."
