Tony Lewis (The Outfield)/Spencer Davis RIP 10/20/2020

Tony Lewis, lead singer of the 1980s power pop band The Outfield, died on Monday (Oct. 19) at age 62. According to a statement from a spokesperson, Lewis died "suddenly and unexpectedly" near London. At press time, no cause of death had been announced.



The Outfield, fronted by bassist/singer Lewis, guitarist/keyboardist John Spinks and drummer Alan Jackman, first formed in the late 1970s as Sirius B and The Baseball Boys, before landing on another baseball-inspired name, a conceit the British trio continued on the title of their hit 1985 debut album, Play Deep; the multiplatinum debut reached No. 6 on the Billboard 200, spending 66 weeks on the chart.