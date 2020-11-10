DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Music Talk
Reload this Page >

The Smashing Pumpkins: New album ("Cyr") and animated series ("In Ashes")

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Music Talk Discuss music in all its forms: CD, MP3, DVD-A, SACD and of course live

The Smashing Pumpkins: New album ("Cyr") and animated series ("In Ashes")

   
Old 10-11-20, 12:33 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 9,794
Received 24 Likes on 19 Posts
The Smashing Pumpkins: New album ("Cyr") and animated series ("In Ashes")
I'm sure early Pumpkins fans will hate this, as they did "Adore". Because Billy has infused an electronic style and synths back into the fold. I personally love this sound. And I loved "Adore". So I can't wait to hear this new album.

https://hypebeast.com/2020/9/smashin...eries-in-ashes

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kmLvMm8SRdY&feature=share&fbclid=IwAR2B4amYOJwc3yWIey-8REGUUsNc_OB-aDlZahCnzUYZma1f333oM-KySuA

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R-yos6keKvQ&list=RDP9y1RgE_Id0&index=2
Last edited by Daytripper; 10-11-20 at 12:50 AM.
Daytripper is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Music Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.