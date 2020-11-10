The Smashing Pumpkins: New album ("Cyr") and animated series ("In Ashes")
I'm sure early Pumpkins fans will hate this, as they did "Adore". Because Billy has infused an electronic style and synths back into the fold. I personally love this sound. And I loved "Adore". So I can't wait to hear this new album.
https://hypebeast.com/2020/9/smashin...eries-in-ashes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kmLvMm8SRdY&feature=share&fbclid=IwAR2B4amYOJwc3yWIey-8REGUUsNc_OB-aDlZahCnzUYZma1f333oM-KySuA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R-yos6keKvQ&list=RDP9y1RgE_Id0&index=2
