Last album (physical or digital) you bought?

   
Old 10-06-20, 08:22 PM
  #1  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 40,951
Received 118 Likes on 103 Posts
Last album (physical or digital) you bought?
Van Halen (1978) and 1984 digitally that I just bought. Didnt have all songs. Some and I didnt even realize couple those in 78 album were ones I really knew fir some reason...
