Eddie Van Halen dies at 65

Music Talk Discuss music in all its forms: CD, MP3, DVD-A, SACD and of course live

Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Rockford IL
Posts: 5,921
Received 15 Likes on 11 Posts
Eddie Van Halen dies at 65
Eddie Van Halen -- the legendary guitarist and co-founder of Van Halen -- has died after a long battle with throat cancer ... TMZ has learned.
Sources directly connected to the rock star tell us ... he died at St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica Tuesday. His wife, Janie, was by his side, along with his son, Wolfgang, and Alex, Eddie's brother and drummer.
We're told in the last 72 hours Eddie's ongoing health battle went massively downhill -- doctors discovered his throat cancer had moved to his brain as well as other organs.
As you know, Eddie has been battling cancer for well over a decade. Our sources say he's been in and out of the hospital over the past year -- including last November for intestinal issues -- and recently underwent a round of chemo.
Last year we reported ... Eddie was flying between the US and Germany for 5 years to get radiation treatment. Though he was a heavy smoker for years, he believes he developed throat cancer from a metal guitar pick he used to frequently hold in his mouth more than 20 years ago.
Nevertheless, he continued to attend concerts and rehearse music with his son, Wolfgang, who -- if ya don't know -- became Van Halen's bassist in 2006.

full story:
https://www.tmz.com/2020/10/06/eddie...ies-cancer-65/
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 50,040
Received 771 Likes on 473 Posts
Re: Eddie Van Halen dies at 65
Holy shit!
Join Date: Jun 1999
Location: Part of the Left-Wing Conspiracy
Posts: 6,975
Received 7 Likes on 6 Posts
Re: Eddie Van Halen dies at 65
Seriously one of the greatest. Don't care about Dave/Sammy. It was always 100% Eddie. I saw them multiple times with both singers...

Join Date: Sep 2001
Location: Houston, TX
Posts: 5,599
Received 21 Likes on 18 Posts
Re: Eddie Van Halen dies at 65
damn
Join Date: Oct 2002
Location: True North Strong & Free
Posts: 14,250
Received 151 Likes on 108 Posts
Re: Eddie Van Halen dies at 65
Holy fuck, that's terrible news! I'm glad that I had one last chance to see him play about five years ago. RIP Eddie.
Join Date: May 2001
Location: Nashville TN
Posts: 7,932
Received 16 Likes on 14 Posts
Re: Eddie Van Halen dies at 65
Freakin No Way!!!!!...didn't even know he was battling throat cancer....if true, Rock & Roll has seriously lost one of the greatest.....their 1978 debut album...Van Halen....remains a sensational classic Rock Album....Damn this is terrible....
Join Date: Nov 2015
Location: The Cosmopolis of Barrie
Posts: 301
Received 16 Likes on 16 Posts
Re: Eddie Van Halen dies at 65
I'm absolutely floored. Thoughts and prayers for his friends, family, and fans. The man defined what a legend should be.
Join Date: Mar 2005
Posts: 21,124
Likes: 0
Received 41 Likes on 33 Posts
Re: Eddie Van Halen dies at 65

RIP EVH
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Northeastern Wisconsin
Posts: 1,843
Received 67 Likes on 52 Posts
Re: Eddie Van Halen dies at 65
Fuck man.
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: long island, ny
Posts: 622
Received 3 Likes on 3 Posts
Re: Eddie Van Halen dies at 65
Gods dammit...
RiP
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: Birmingham, AL
Posts: 13,764
Received 40 Likes on 30 Posts
Re: Eddie Van Halen dies at 65
Fuck you 2020. Fuck you cancer.

He was a legend. Damn.
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Grazing in a field somewhere...
Posts: 21,517
Received 76 Likes on 60 Posts
Re: Eddie Van Halen dies at 65
Kinda had the feeling he was bad off based on some comments from Dave a while ago, but also I shrugged it off too hoping that was not the case. Terrible news.
Join Date: Aug 2000
Location: The Village Green
Posts: 39,314
Likes: 0
Received 13 Likes on 13 Posts
Re: Eddie Van Halen dies at 65
Nooo. Am devastated by this news. Was aware of his condition but hadn't heard it spread. Damn, so sad
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: MA
Posts: 5,683
Received 7 Likes on 5 Posts
Re: Eddie Van Halen dies at 65
no fucking way! That is just awful. Another nut kick, thanks 2020. RIP...
Join Date: Dec 2004
Location: Canada
Posts: 8,987
Received 88 Likes on 74 Posts
Re: Eddie Van Halen dies at 65
Wow. That's sad news.

I only saw VH once, in 1978, opening for Black Sabbath. What a show! The energy they had pretty much upstaged Black Sabbath.

It was about 2 weeks before this show:


RIP
Join Date: Aug 2001
Location: Paradise, USA
Posts: 9,773
Received 25 Likes on 17 Posts
Re: Eddie Van Halen dies at 65
Awful. He was the reason I picked up a guitar, Last Van Halen album (way back in 2012) was killer, IMO.
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Hope.
Posts: 9,662
Received 195 Likes on 120 Posts
Re: Eddie Van Halen dies at 65
Insane. What a loss. Sounds like cancer really took its terrible toll.
Join Date: Apr 2000
Location: Indianapolis, IN. Welcome back my friends to the show that never ends. We're so glad you could attend. Come inside! Come inside!
Posts: 17,036
Received 543 Likes on 373 Posts
Re: Eddie Van Halen dies at 65




Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 61,058
Received 377 Likes on 284 Posts
Re: Eddie Van Halen dies at 65
RIP

Probably one of the most talented guitarists of the last 1/2 century. Honestly, I had not kept up with his career in a long time, so I was unaware that he was battling cancer. I was aware that he and Valerie Bertinelli divorced years ago.

Join Date: Apr 1999
Location: South Bay
Posts: 58,305
Received 132 Likes on 84 Posts
Re: Eddie Van Halen dies at 65
Wooow . And WTF was in that metal guitar pick? NOT that I buy that smoking wasn't the primary cause...
Join Date: Jun 2001
Location: the kingdom of the evil Voratians, ruled by the wicked Ak-Oga
Posts: 11,474
Received 8 Likes on 7 Posts
Re: Eddie Van Halen dies at 65
Jimi Hendrix may have opened the doors for the modern rock guitarist, but Eddie came in like a bulldozer and tore down the walls. He may have abused himself over the years, but he lived a good life in which he was loved by not only his family, but by millions of fans and young guitarists, past, present, and those yet to strap one on. May he Rest In Peace.
Join Date: Mar 2006
Posts: 10,774
Received 29 Likes on 25 Posts
Re: Eddie Van Halen dies at 65
What in the fuck...wow.
Join Date: Jan 2001
Location: Chicago
Posts: 1,268
Received 4 Likes on 3 Posts
Re: Eddie Van Halen dies at 65
I was in this crowd dodging piss bottles 26 years ago ... RIP Eddie ...

