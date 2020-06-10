Eddie Van Halen dies at 65
#1
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
Eddie Van Halen dies at 65
Eddie Van Halen -- the legendary guitarist and co-founder of Van Halen -- has died after a long battle with throat cancer ... TMZ has learned.
Sources directly connected to the rock star tell us ... he died at St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica Tuesday. His wife, Janie, was by his side, along with his son, Wolfgang, and Alex, Eddie's brother and drummer.
We're told in the last 72 hours Eddie's ongoing health battle went massively downhill -- doctors discovered his throat cancer had moved to his brain as well as other organs.
As you know, Eddie has been battling cancer for well over a decade. Our sources say he's been in and out of the hospital over the past year -- including last November for intestinal issues -- and recently underwent a round of chemo.
Last year we reported ... Eddie was flying between the US and Germany for 5 years to get radiation treatment. Though he was a heavy smoker for years, he believes he developed throat cancer from a metal guitar pick he used to frequently hold in his mouth more than 20 years ago.
Nevertheless, he continued to attend concerts and rehearse music with his son, Wolfgang, who -- if ya don't know -- became Van Halen's bassist in 2006.
full story:
https://www.tmz.com/2020/10/06/eddie...ies-cancer-65/
Sources directly connected to the rock star tell us ... he died at St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica Tuesday. His wife, Janie, was by his side, along with his son, Wolfgang, and Alex, Eddie's brother and drummer.
We're told in the last 72 hours Eddie's ongoing health battle went massively downhill -- doctors discovered his throat cancer had moved to his brain as well as other organs.
As you know, Eddie has been battling cancer for well over a decade. Our sources say he's been in and out of the hospital over the past year -- including last November for intestinal issues -- and recently underwent a round of chemo.
Last year we reported ... Eddie was flying between the US and Germany for 5 years to get radiation treatment. Though he was a heavy smoker for years, he believes he developed throat cancer from a metal guitar pick he used to frequently hold in his mouth more than 20 years ago.
Nevertheless, he continued to attend concerts and rehearse music with his son, Wolfgang, who -- if ya don't know -- became Van Halen's bassist in 2006.
full story:
https://www.tmz.com/2020/10/06/eddie...ies-cancer-65/
#2
DVD Talk Godfather
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 50,040
Received 771 Likes on 473 Posts
Re: Eddie Van Halen dies at 65
Holy shit!
#3
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Re: Eddie Van Halen dies at 65
Seriously one of the greatest. Don't care about Dave/Sammy. It was always 100% Eddie. I saw them multiple times with both singers...
#5
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Eddie Van Halen dies at 65
Holy fuck, that's terrible news! I'm glad that I had one last chance to see him play about five years ago. RIP Eddie.
#6
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Re: Eddie Van Halen dies at 65
Freakin No Way!!!!!...didn't even know he was battling throat cancer....if true, Rock & Roll has seriously lost one of the greatest.....their 1978 debut album...Van Halen....remains a sensational classic Rock Album....Damn this is terrible....
#7
Senior Member
Re: Eddie Van Halen dies at 65
I'm absolutely floored. Thoughts and prayers for his friends, family, and fans. The man defined what a legend should be.
#11
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: Birmingham, AL
Posts: 13,764
Received 40 Likes on 30 Posts
Re: Eddie Van Halen dies at 65
Fuck you 2020. Fuck you cancer.
He was a legend. Damn.
He was a legend. Damn.
#12
Premium Member
Re: Eddie Van Halen dies at 65
Kinda had the feeling he was bad off based on some comments from Dave a while ago, but also I shrugged it off too hoping that was not the case. Terrible news.
#15
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Join Date: Dec 2004
Location: Canada
Posts: 8,987
Received 88 Likes on 74 Posts
Re: Eddie Van Halen dies at 65
Wow. That's sad news.
I only saw VH once, in 1978, opening for Black Sabbath. What a show! The energy they had pretty much upstaged Black Sabbath.
It was about 2 weeks before this show:
RIP
I only saw VH once, in 1978, opening for Black Sabbath. What a show! The energy they had pretty much upstaged Black Sabbath.
It was about 2 weeks before this show:
RIP
#17
Moderator
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Hope.
Posts: 9,662
Received 195 Likes on 120 Posts
Re: Eddie Van Halen dies at 65
Insane. What a loss. Sounds like cancer really took its terrible toll.
#18
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Apr 2000
Location: Indianapolis, IN. Welcome back my friends to the show that never ends. We're so glad you could attend. Come inside! Come inside!
Posts: 17,036
Received 543 Likes on 373 Posts
Re: Eddie Van Halen dies at 65
#19
DVD Talk Godfather
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 61,058
Received 377 Likes on 284 Posts
Re: Eddie Van Halen dies at 65
RIP
Probably one of the most talented guitarists of the last 1/2 century. Honestly, I had not kept up with his career in a long time, so I was unaware that he was battling cancer. I was aware that he and Valerie Bertinelli divorced years ago.
Probably one of the most talented guitarists of the last 1/2 century. Honestly, I had not kept up with his career in a long time, so I was unaware that he was battling cancer. I was aware that he and Valerie Bertinelli divorced years ago.
#20
DVD Talk Godfather
Join Date: Apr 1999
Location: South Bay
Posts: 58,305
Received 132 Likes on 84 Posts
Re: Eddie Van Halen dies at 65
Wooow . And WTF was in that metal guitar pick? NOT that I buy that smoking wasn't the primary cause...
#21
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Eddie Van Halen dies at 65
Jimi Hendrix may have opened the doors for the modern rock guitarist, but Eddie came in like a bulldozer and tore down the walls. He may have abused himself over the years, but he lived a good life in which he was loved by not only his family, but by millions of fans and young guitarists, past, present, and those yet to strap one on. May he Rest In Peace.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off