Re: Eddie Van Halen dies at 65

Jimi Hendrix may have opened the doors for the modern rock guitarist, but Eddie came in like a bulldozer and tore down the walls. He may have abused himself over the years, but he lived a good life in which he was loved by not only his family, but by millions of fans and young guitarists, past, present, and those yet to strap one on. May he Rest In Peace.

