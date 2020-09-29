DVD Talk Forum

Nightwish, Amorphis, Delain and More Fire Booking Agent John Finberg....
I posted about this guy in the Nightwish thread. Basically, it seems like he was a Weinstein-type (or worse) in the metal industry.

https://www.metalsucks.net/2020/09/2...-john-finberg/

Some pretty disturbing stuff in that metals sucks article.
https://www.metalsucks.net/2020/09/2...ers-speak-out/

