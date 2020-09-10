re: Pearl Jam: MTV Unplugged - 10/23/20

Quote: beavis69 Originally Posted by I was literally just thinking today that I should just torrent this audio since it will never get a release. These performances were amazing, and this one in particular is out of this world.

It is weird because I was just looking at my Super Deluxe Edition of "Ten" the other days and noticed it had the MTV Unplugged show on it. I had totally forgotten about it and was really excited to listen to it and then noticed that it is the actual DVD and not the CD. I would have actually preferred having the CD.I will definitely pick this up! I love "Ten" and basically my heavy listening of Pearl Jam stopped there. I know, I know...they have done some great albums and songs besides Ten but my friends and I always joked that whenever we heard a Pearl Jam song that wasn't on Ten, we realized we would rather be listening to Ten.