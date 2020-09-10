Pearl Jam: MTV Unplugged - 10/23/20
Pearl Jam: MTV Unplugged - 10/23/20
First time this is releasing on CD, and the first wide released vinyl version of the album. Looking forward to grabbing a copy.
https://www.spin.com/2020/09/pearl-j...gged-sessions/
Pearl Jam to Release 1992 MTV Unplugged Session
Set was previously a limited-edition release for Record Store Day last year
Katherine Turman September 10, 2020 2:13 pm
Pearl Jams iconic 1992 MTV Unplugged session, previously only a special 2019 Record Store Day release, will be available on vinyl and, for the first time, on CD as well.
The live session lands on the bands 30th anniversary Pearl Jam formed in 1990 from the ashes of Mother Love Bone, a band featuring Chris Cornells former roommate, singer Andrew Wood.
Pearl Jams Unplugged will be released Oct. 23. Preorder both formats here.
Unplugged was recorded a mere three days after completing their first American tour. Pearl Jam traveled to New York to record the stripped-down versions of their Ten album. All seven songs featured in the MTV Unplugged broadcast Jeremy, Even Flow, Alive, Black and State Of Love and Trust, Porch and Oceans are included.
In other news, Pearl Jam launched an initiative today (Sept. 10) to encourage their fans to join them and take the Take-Three Pledge: Vote by Mail, Recruit Three Friends, and Dont Wait.
Ament, who recently spoke to SPIN about life during the lockdown and more, said in a statement that, Voting freely and easily is our ultimate right as citizens of these United States. Its a hard-fought gift from our foremothers and forefathers.
For more info, go to Pearl Jams site, or text PJVotes to 52886.
re: Pearl Jam: MTV Unplugged - 10/23/20
I dont think Ive ever heard any of these. I may have to look into this.
re: Pearl Jam: MTV Unplugged - 10/23/20
I was literally just thinking today that I should just torrent this audio since it will never get a release. These performances were amazing, and this one in particular is out of this world.
re: Pearl Jam: MTV Unplugged - 10/23/20
I will definitely pick this up! I love "Ten" and basically my heavy listening of Pearl Jam stopped there. I know, I know...they have done some great albums and songs besides Ten but my friends and I always joked that whenever we heard a Pearl Jam song that wasn't on Ten, we realized we would rather be listening to Ten.
re: Pearl Jam: MTV Unplugged - 10/23/20
Im honestly surprised its taken this long to release. A lot of the other Unplugged performances have been released and this one was popular.
Also date is off by a day. Should be October 23rd.
