Pearl Jam: MTV Unplugged - 10/23/20

Set was previously a limited-edition release for Record Store Day last year Katherine Turman September 10, 2020 2:13 pm Pearl Jam ’s iconic 1992 MTVsession, previously only a special 2019 Record Store Day release, will be available on vinyl and, for the first time, on CD as well.The live session lands on the band’s 30th anniversary — Pearl Jam formed in 1990 from the ashes of Mother Love Bone , a band featuring Chris Cornell ’s former roommate, singer Andrew Wood.Pearl Jam’swill be released Oct. 23. Preorder both formats here was recorded a mere three days after completing their first American tour. Pearl Jam traveled to New York to record the stripped-down versions of theiralbum. All seven songs featured in the MTVbroadcast — “Jeremy,” “Even Flow,” “Alive,” “Black” and “State Of Love and Trust,” “Porch” and “Oceans” — are included.In other news, Pearl Jam launched an initiative today (Sept. 10) to encourage their fans to join them and take the “Take-Three Pledge: Vote by Mail, Recruit Three Friends, and Don’t Wait.”Ament, who recently spoke to SPIN about life during the lockdown and more, said in a statement that, “Voting freely and easily is our ultimate right as citizens of these United States. It’s a hard-fought gift from our foremothers and forefathers.”For more info, go to Pearl Jam’s site , or textto 52886.