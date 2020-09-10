DVD Talk Forum

Pearl Jam: MTV Unplugged - 10/22/20

   
Pearl Jam: MTV Unplugged - 10/22/20
First time this is releasing on CD, and the first wide released vinyl version of the album. Looking forward to grabbing a copy.

Pearl Jam to Release 1992 MTV Unplugged Session

Set was previously a limited-edition release for Record Store Day last year
Katherine Turman September 10, 2020 2:13 pm

Pearl Jams iconic 1992 MTV Unplugged session, previously only a special 2019 Record Store Day release, will be available on vinyl and, for the first time, on CD as well.

The live session lands on the bands 30th anniversary  Pearl Jam formed in 1990 from the ashes of Mother Love Bone, a band featuring Chris Cornells former roommate, singer Andrew Wood.

Pearl Jams Unplugged will be released Oct. 23. Preorder both formats here.

Unplugged was recorded a mere three days after completing their first American tour. Pearl Jam traveled to New York to record the stripped-down versions of their Ten album. All seven songs featured in the MTV Unplugged broadcast  Jeremy, Even Flow, Alive, Black and State Of Love and Trust, Porch and Oceans  are included.

In other news, Pearl Jam launched an initiative today (Sept. 10) to encourage their fans to join them and take the Take-Three Pledge: Vote by Mail, Recruit Three Friends, and Dont Wait.

Ament, who recently spoke to SPIN about life during the lockdown and more, said in a statement that, Voting freely and easily is our ultimate right as citizens of these United States. Its a hard-fought gift from our foremothers and forefathers.

For more info, go to Pearl Jams site, or text PJVotes to 52886.
https://www.spin.com/2020/09/pearl-j...gged-sessions/
