Pearl Jam: MTV Unplugged - 10/22/20
First time this is releasing on CD, and the first wide released vinyl version of the album. Looking forward to grabbing a copy.
https://www.spin.com/2020/09/pearl-j...gged-sessions/
Pearl Jam to Release 1992 MTV Unplugged Session
Set was previously a limited-edition release for Record Store Day last year
Katherine Turman September 10, 2020 2:13 pm
Pearl Jams iconic 1992 MTV Unplugged session, previously only a special 2019 Record Store Day release, will be available on vinyl and, for the first time, on CD as well.
The live session lands on the bands 30th anniversary Pearl Jam formed in 1990 from the ashes of Mother Love Bone, a band featuring Chris Cornells former roommate, singer Andrew Wood.
Pearl Jams Unplugged will be released Oct. 23. Preorder both formats here.
Unplugged was recorded a mere three days after completing their first American tour. Pearl Jam traveled to New York to record the stripped-down versions of their Ten album. All seven songs featured in the MTV Unplugged broadcast Jeremy, Even Flow, Alive, Black and State Of Love and Trust, Porch and Oceans are included.
In other news, Pearl Jam launched an initiative today (Sept. 10) to encourage their fans to join them and take the Take-Three Pledge: Vote by Mail, Recruit Three Friends, and Dont Wait.
Ament, who recently spoke to SPIN about life during the lockdown and more, said in a statement that, Voting freely and easily is our ultimate right as citizens of these United States. Its a hard-fought gift from our foremothers and forefathers.
For more info, go to Pearl Jams site, or text PJVotes to 52886.
