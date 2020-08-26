MTV 2020 Video Music Awards.
#1
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Port Charles, NY.
Posts: 6,316
Received 45 Likes on 32 Posts
MTV 2020 Video Music Awards.
Anyone still watch the VMAs? I remember as a teen this was must see TV. I'm not up to date with today's music, but if you are, the show airs this Sunday at 8:00 pm est.
MTV Video Music Awards 2020
MTV Video Music Awards 2020
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off