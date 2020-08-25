Justin Townes Earle dead at 38
Justin Townes Earle dead at 38
https://www.rollingstone.com/music/m...d-obit-1048627
Justin Townes Earle, the singer-songwriter known for his mix of old-timey roots music and modern-day Americana, has died at age 38. A rep for Earles label New West Records confirmed the musicians death to Rolling Stone, though a cause of death was not immediately revealed.
Earle was raised in Nashville, but also lived in New York and, recently, in Portland, Oregon. According to a spokesperson, he died at his home in Nashville.
"It is with tremendous sadness that we inform you of the passing of our son, husband, father and friend Justin," a post on Earles Instagram page read. "So many of you have relied on his music and lyrics over the years and we hope that his music will continue to guide you on your journeys. You will be missed dearly Justin."
Born January 4th, 1982, Earle was the son of the country-rocker Steve Earle, who named him after his friend, the songwriter Townes Van Zandt. His mother, Carol Ann Hunter, never cared for the name, Earle told Rolling Stone last year.
"My mother hated Townes Van Zandt. My first name was supposed to be Townes; mother would not have it," he said. "She hated him because of the trouble that Dad and him got into, but she still played his music."
Re: Justin Townes Earle dead at 38
Heard about this yesterday, sad news indeed. I don't think a cause of death has been released yet. Read some info about substance and alcohol abuse but that he was now sober so who knows.
Side note, would have loved to have seen what hi-jinks Steve and Townes were up to back in the day.
