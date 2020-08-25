Justin Townes Earle dead at 38

Quote:

Justin Townes Earle, the singer-songwriter known for his mix of old-timey roots music and modern-day Americana, has died at age 38. A rep for Earles label New West Records confirmed the musicians death to Rolling Stone, though a cause of death was not immediately revealed.



Earle was raised in Nashville, but also lived in New York and, recently, in Portland, Oregon. According to a spokesperson, he died at his home in Nashville.



"It is with tremendous sadness that we inform you of the passing of our son, husband, father and friend Justin," a post on Earles Instagram page read. "So many of you have relied on his music and lyrics over the years and we hope that his music will continue to guide you on your journeys. You will be missed dearly Justin."



Born January 4th, 1982, Earle was the son of the country-rocker Steve Earle, who named him after his friend, the songwriter Townes Van Zandt. His mother, Carol Ann Hunter, never cared for the name, Earle told Rolling Stone last year.



"My mother hated Townes Van Zandt. My first name was supposed to be Townes; mother would not have it," he said. "She hated him because of the trouble that Dad and him got into, but she still played his music."