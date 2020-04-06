RIP Steve Priest, Bassist for The Sweet (1948-2020)

Steve Priest, Bassist for The Sweet, best known for glam rock anthem Ballroom Blitz, dies at 72 due to unspecified causes.Apparently he had been having health issues for a while. He looks terrible in the 2019 clip.