RIP Steve Priest, Bassist for The Sweet (1948-2020)
RIP Steve Priest, Bassist for The Sweet (1948-2020)
Steve Priest, Bassist for The Sweet, best known for glam rock anthem Ballroom Blitz, dies at 72 due to unspecified causes.
https://deadline.com/2020/06/steve-p...un-1202951571/
Apparently he had been having health issues for a while. He looks terrible in the 2019 clip.
They were a cool band. Desolation Boulevard was a regular occupant of my CD player after college when I discovered them in the early 90's.