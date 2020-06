RIP Steve Priest, Bassist for The Sweet (1948-2020)





Apparently he had been having health issues for a while. He looks terrible in the 2019 clip.



They were a cool band. Desolation Boulevard was a regular occupant of my CD player after college when I discovered them in the early 90's.