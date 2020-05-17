DVD Talk Forum

COVID-19 Quarantine Music Performances

Music Talk

COVID-19 Quarantine Music Performances

   
05-17-20, 10:17 AM
dhmac's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2000
Location: Kissimmee, Florida
Posts: 7,242
Received 21 Likes on 20 Posts
COVID-19 Quarantine Music Performances
There's been so many music artists livestreaming performances during the COVID-19 lockdown that I think it's worth a thread so people can post links to these performances, particularly the really good ones. (Note it doesn't have to be current performances, just ones done due to the lockdown so going back and linking any music performance since the lockdown started is A-OK.)

So to start off, here's Roger Waters (and his remote band) performing the song "Mother" from "The Wall" (posted on May 17th):



(BTW, try reading Roger Water's lips when he silently mouths something around 1:54 in)
05-17-20, 10:37 AM
Meathead's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Snowtown, USA
Posts: 978
Received 15 Likes on 13 Posts
Re: COVID-19 Quarantine Music Performances
Blue Oyster Cult's Lock-down Godzilla

05-17-20, 10:46 AM
dhmac's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2000
Location: Kissimmee, Florida
Posts: 7,242
Received 21 Likes on 20 Posts
Re: COVID-19 Quarantine Music Performances
Crowded House performs "Don't Dream It's Over" (posted on April 26th):

