COVID-19 Quarantine Music Performances

There's been so many music artists livestreaming performances during the COVID-19 lockdown that I think it's worth a thread so people can post links to these performances, particularly the really good ones. (Note it doesn't have to be current performances, just ones done due to the lockdown so going back and linking any music performance since the lockdown started is A-OK.)



So to start off, here's Roger Waters (and his remote band) performing the song "Mother" from "The Wall" (posted on May 17th):







(BTW, try reading Roger Water's lips when he silently mouths something around 1:54 in)