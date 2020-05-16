The Hip-Hop Albums of 1993
So to continue on from my 1992 thread I'm now moving on to 1993. I turned 14 in '93 and this was the year I really started almost solely listening to hip-hop. The album I consider the greatest hip-hop album of all time came out this year and it's easily the album I've listened to more times in my life than any others. But even still there are a bunch of considered classic albums from 1993 that I've never listened to. I scoured the internet for best of lists and took the cream of the crop and I came up with 16 albums from 1993 that I will be listening to (some for the first time and some I'm familiar with) and writing some thoughts (and a personal letter grade) on each one. I plan on doing one or two a week and I'm interested in your thoughts on the albums also. So here's the list of albums I will be listening to:
Black Moon -- Enta da Stage
Cypress Hill -- Black Sunday
De La Soul -- Buhloone Mindstate
Del the Funky Homosapien -- No Need for Alarm
Digable Planets -- Reachin' (A New Refutation of Time and Space)
Freestyle Fellowship -- Innercity Griots
KRS-One -- Return of the Boom Bap
Lords of the Underground -- Here Come the Lords
Masta Ace Incorporated -- SlaughtaHouse
Onyx - Bacdafucup
Queen Latifah -- Black Reign
Snoop Doggy Dogg -- Doggystyle
Souls of Mischief -- 93 'til Infinity
A Tribe Called Quest -- Midnight Marauders
2Pac -- Strictly 4 My N.I.G.G.A.Z.
Wu-Tang Clan -- Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)
