RIP Astrid Kirchherr (Beatles' friend, photographer. etc.)
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
RIP Astrid Kirchherr (Beatles' friend, photographer. etc.)
Astrid Kirchherr passed away Wednesday at 81 of a "short, serious illness" (hopefully not Covid, but it hasn't been mentioned). As well as being a talented and famous photographer, she was very important in the early development of the Beatles' image, was the reason Stu Suttcliffe left the band, and remained (along with her friend Klaus Voormann) a part of the Beatles' circle for most of her life. (which is why I'm posting this in the music forum)
https://www.nme.com/news/music/the-b...ged-81-2669896
https://www.nme.com/news/music/the-b...ged-81-2669896
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off