RIP Astrid Kirchherr (Beatles' friend, photographer. etc.)

Astrid Kirchherr passed away Wednesday at 81 of a "short, serious illness" (hopefully not Covid, but it hasn't been mentioned). As well as being a talented and famous photographer, she was very important in the early development of the Beatles' image, was the reason Stu Suttcliffe left the band, and remained (along with her friend Klaus Voormann) a part of the Beatles' circle for most of her life. (which is why I'm posting this in the music forum)