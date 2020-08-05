DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Music Talk
Reload this Page >

Queen guitarist Brian May injured in bizarre gardening accident

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Music Talk Discuss music in all its forms: CD, MP3, DVD-A, SACD and of course live

Queen guitarist Brian May injured in bizarre gardening accident

   
Old 05-08-20, 08:19 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Special Edition
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Nov 2004
Posts: 1,002
Received 12 Likes on 8 Posts
Queen guitarist Brian May injured in bizarre gardening accident
Queen guitarist Brian May injured in bizarre gardening accident. (Spinal Tap, anyone?)

Brian May landed in the hospital this week, but not because of anything coronavirus-related.

On Wednesday, the Queen guitarist and astrophysicist shared an Instagram post from the hospital wearing a face mask revealing that he tore his butt muscles "to shreds" while gardening.

"The Virus didn’t get me yet - thank God," May, 72, wrote in the caption. "I managed to rip my Gluteus Maximus to shreds in a moment of over-enthusiastic gardening. So suddenly I find myself in a hospital getting scanned to find out exactly how much I’ve actually damaged myself. Turns out I did a thorough job - this is a couple of days ago - and I won’t be able to walk for a while ... or sleep, without a lot of assistance, because the pain is relentless."

May says that he needs "to go dark for a while, getting some complete rest, at home" due to his injury. "Please, please don’t send me sympathy - I just need some healing silence for a while," he says. "I’ll be back - but I need the complete break."

https://ew.com/music/queen-brian-may...-butt-muscles/
Last edited by sportsfan64; 05-08-20 at 08:49 PM.
sportsfan64 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Music Talk
View Next Unread
Post a song you like or love.

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.