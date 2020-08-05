Queen guitarist Brian May injured in bizarre gardening accident
Queen guitarist Brian May injured in bizarre gardening accident.
Brian May landed in the hospital this week, but not because of anything coronavirus-related.
On Wednesday, the Queen guitarist and astrophysicist shared an Instagram post from the hospital wearing a face mask revealing that he tore his butt muscles "to shreds" while gardening.
"The Virus didn’t get me yet - thank God," May, 72, wrote in the caption. "I managed to rip my Gluteus Maximus to shreds in a moment of over-enthusiastic gardening. So suddenly I find myself in a hospital getting scanned to find out exactly how much I’ve actually damaged myself. Turns out I did a thorough job - this is a couple of days ago - and I won’t be able to walk for a while ... or sleep, without a lot of assistance, because the pain is relentless."
May says that he needs "to go dark for a while, getting some complete rest, at home" due to his injury. "Please, please don’t send me sympathy - I just need some healing silence for a while," he says. "I’ll be back - but I need the complete break."
