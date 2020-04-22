X - Alphabetland - unexpected new album released 4/22/20
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
X - Alphabetland - unexpected new album released 4/22/20
X released a new album today. Digital and maybe vinyl available now, cd later. Hear the full thing here:
https://www.stereogum.com/2081948/st.../album-stream/
https://www.stereogum.com/2081948/st.../album-stream/
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off