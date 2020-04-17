Fiona Apple -- "Fetch the Bolt Cutters"
#1
DVD Talk Reviewer Emeritus
Thread Starter
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Fort Collins, CO
Posts: 3,227
Likes: 0
Received 2 Likes on 2 Posts
Fiona Apple -- "Fetch the Bolt Cutters"
Fiona Apple's new album is available for streaming now. It's getting raves. Pitchfork gave is a rare perfect 10. Giving it a first listen now, very experimental but exhilarating. Good stuff.
#2
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Re: Fiona Apple -- "Fetch the Bolt Cutters"
I probably can't even name two Fiona Apple songs, but I am really enjoying this. Listened through it a couple times already while working from home.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off