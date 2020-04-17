DVD Talk Forum

Fiona Apple -- "Fetch the Bolt Cutters"

Fiona Apple -- "Fetch the Bolt Cutters"

   
04-17-20, 10:19 AM
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Fort Collins, CO
Posts: 3,227
Likes: 0
Received 2 Likes on 2 Posts
Fiona Apple -- "Fetch the Bolt Cutters"
Fiona Apple's new album is available for streaming now. It's getting raves. Pitchfork gave is a rare perfect 10. Giving it a first listen now, very experimental but exhilarating. Good stuff.



04-17-20, 10:32 AM
Join Date: Apr 2000
Location: Maumee, OH, USA
Posts: 3,378
Received 5 Likes on 4 Posts
Re: Fiona Apple -- "Fetch the Bolt Cutters"
I probably can't even name two Fiona Apple songs, but I am really enjoying this. Listened through it a couple times already while working from home.
