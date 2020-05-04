Tears for Fears Curt Smith and daughter performing "Mad World"
Tears for Fears Curt Smith and daughter performing "Mad World"
A friend sent this to me earlier tonight and I just wanted to share here. I thought it was beautiful. Equally beautiful is Curt's daughter. I have watched this video a dozen times. I hope you enjoy.
https://www.strangewaysradio.com/202...89dqFB3eluz6oM
