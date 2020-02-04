DVD Talk Forum

Need help finding early 90s hip hop song
Im a man at end of my rope and even though I know Im gonna get torn to shreds here, I need help. Ive been looking for this song for as long as I can remember. My best guess is it was from around 1992/93. It was by a child like hip hop group(like ABC) and they had a video on MTV. Flava Flav may have been in the video (saying his Dont believe the hype line). I believe it may have been called All Day Sucker. Only lyrics I remember is something like

Cant wait to discover
Ive been an all day sucker

