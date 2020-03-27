DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Music Talk
Reload this Page >

Musicians/singers with the worst voices?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Music Talk Discuss music in all its forms: CD, MP3, DVD-A, SACD and of course live

Musicians/singers with the worst voices?

   
Old 03-27-20, 05:47 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Norm de Plume's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2000
Location: Toronto
Posts: 16,110
Received 52 Likes on 41 Posts
Musicians/singers with the worst voices?
Dylan is an obvious choice, but I just happened to be listening to OMD while browsing, and it occurred to me that in some (good) songs Andy McCluskey's voice is horribly out of tune and strained, sounding more like a wail or whine.

A good example of this starts at 3:08 of "Hard Day"
Spoiler:



He's also rather whiny throughout "Telegraph":
Spoiler:



And 1:37 in "History of Modern, Part 2" is the cat's meow:
Spoiler:




Who are some other singers who have less than angelic voices?
Norm de Plume is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Music Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.