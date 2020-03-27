Musicians/singers with the worst voices?
Musicians/singers with the worst voices?
Dylan is an obvious choice, but I just happened to be listening to OMD while browsing, and it occurred to me that in some (good) songs Andy McCluskey's voice is horribly out of tune and strained, sounding more like a wail or whine.
A good example of this starts at 3:08 of "Hard Day"
He's also rather whiny throughout "Telegraph":
And 1:37 in "History of Modern, Part 2" is the cat's meow:
Who are some other singers who have less than angelic voices?
Who are some other singers who have less than angelic voices?
