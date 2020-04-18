DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Music Talk
Reload this Page >

Record Store Day April 18 2020

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Music Talk Discuss music in all its forms: CD, MP3, DVD-A, SACD and of course live

Record Store Day April 18 2020

   
Old 03-05-20, 05:38 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Aug 2013
Posts: 5,656
Received 27 Likes on 24 Posts
Record Store Day April 18 2020
The full list is up: https://s3.amazonaws.com/recordstore...RSD_PUBLIC.pdf

Really want that Alternate Rumours by Fleetwood Mac. I know it'll be a popular title, but the 16000 copies makes it a little more possible.

Live records by The Ramones, The Pretenders, and David Bowie could make this a VERY expensive RSD for me.
Paff is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Music Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.