Ozzy Osbourne Ordinary Man new Album Feb 21, 2020

   
Ozzy Osbourne Ordinary Man new Album Feb 21, 2020
I hope this is not the last album of original material.


Ordinary Man features a star-studded group of collaborators including Elton John, Post Malone, and members of Guns N Roses, Rage Against the Machine, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Post Malones producer, Andrew Watt, helmed the record and played guitar on it. Osbourne recently explained at a SiriusXM event in Los Angeles that making the record with Watt was therapeutic for him. Id been feeling like fucking death, he said. And Andrew was a shining light for me.

https://www.rollingstone.com/music/m...ours-2-953968/





