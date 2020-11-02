DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Music Talk
Reload this Page >

The Strokes -- "The New Abnormal" -- April 10th, 2020

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Music Talk Discuss music in all its forms: CD, MP3, DVD-A, SACD and of course live

The Strokes -- "The New Abnormal" -- April 10th, 2020

   
Old 02-11-20, 08:54 AM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 29,716
Received 83 Likes on 62 Posts
The Strokes -- "The New Abnormal" -- April 10th, 2020



TRACK LIST:

The Adults Are Talking
Selfless
Brooklyn Bridge To Chorus
Bad Decisions
Eternal Summer
At The Door
Why Are Sunday's So Depressing
Not The Same Anymore
Ode To The Mets

dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Music Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.