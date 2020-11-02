The Strokes -- "The New Abnormal" -- April 10th, 2020
TRACK LIST:
The Adults Are Talking
Selfless
Brooklyn Bridge To Chorus
Bad Decisions
Eternal Summer
At The Door
Why Are Sunday's So Depressing
Not The Same Anymore
Ode To The Mets
