Music Talk Discuss music in all its forms: CD, MP3, DVD-A, SACD and of course live

Megadeth / Lamb of God tour announced

   
Old 02-10-20, 12:46 PM
Join Date: Feb 2004
Megadeth / Lamb of God tour announced
Pretty good tour for Dave to return to the US from his cancer scare. Opening bands on their own draw 1000 a show, so this lineup should do well.


Old 02-10-20, 01:09 PM
Join Date: Jul 2006
Re: Megadeth / Lamb of God tour announced
Of course this comes through Raleigh while I'm on deployment haha. Trivium and In Flames are hot garbage to me but not bad for the folks that will come to this. Lamb of God is consistently one of the best live acts I've seen (up to 6 times now) and Megadeth put on a good (albeit scaled down) show. I think Mustaine said maybe 10 words outside the songs the whole show back when I saw them with Slayer and Testament. I would def go to this.
