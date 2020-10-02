Re: Megadeth / Lamb of God tour announced

Of course this comes through Raleigh while I'm on deployment haha. Trivium and In Flames are hot garbage to me but not bad for the folks that will come to this. Lamb of God is consistently one of the best live acts I've seen (up to 6 times now) and Megadeth put on a good (albeit scaled down) show. I think Mustaine said maybe 10 words outside the songs the whole show back when I saw them with Slayer and Testament. I would def go to this.