Cream - Goodbye Tour - Live 1968 [4 CD] - release date March 6, 2020
The Cream album Goodbye, `Goodbye Tour - Live 1968' now available in a special, expanded edition and the first authorized release of these four historic complete 1968 concerts. Each concert features previously unreleased tracks and the Royal Albert Hall show hasn't featured on CD until now. This historic collection features 36 tracks, 29 of which have not been released until now.
Disc 1
1 White Room (Live At Oakland Coliseum Arena, California / 1968)
2 Politician (Live At Oakland Coliseum Arena, California / 1968)
3 Crossroads (Live At Oakland Coliseum Arena, California / 1968)
4 Sunshine Of Your Love (Live At Oakland Coliseum Arena, California / 1968)
5 Spoonful (Live At Oakland Coliseum Arena, California / 1968)
6 Deserted Cities Of The Heart (Live At Oakland Coliseum Arena, California / 1968)
7 Passing The Time (Live At Oakland Coliseum Arena, California / 1968)
8 I'm So Glad (Live At Oakland Coliseum Arena, California / 1968)
Disc 2
1 Introduction (Live At The Forum, Los Angeles / 1968)
2 White Room (Live At The Forum, Los Angeles / 1968)
3 Politician (Live At The Forum, Los Angeles / 1968)
4 I'm So Glad (Live At The Forum, Los Angeles / 1968)
5 Sitting On Top Of The World (Live At The Forum, Los Angeles / 1968)
6 Crossroads (Live At The Forum, Los Angeles / 1968)
7 Sunshine Of Your Love (Live At The Forum, Los Angeles / 1968)
8 Traintime (Live At The Forum, Los Angeles / 1968)
9 Toad (Live At The Forum, Los Angeles / 1968)
10 Spoonful (Live At The Forum, Los Angeles / 1968)
Disc 3
1 White Room (Live At The San Diego Sports Arena, USA / 1968)
2 Politician (Live At The San Diego Sports Arena, USA / 1968)
3 I'm So Glad (Live At The San Diego Sports Arena, USA / 1968)
4 Sitting On Top Of The World (Live At The San Diego Sports Arena, USA / 1968)
5 Sunshine Of Your Love (Live At The San Diego Sports Arena, USA / 1968)
6 Crossroads (Live At The San Diego Sports Arena, USA / 1968)
7 Traintime (Live At The San Diego Sports Arena, USA / 1968)
8 Toad (Live At The San Diego Sports Arena, USA / 1968)
9 Spoonful (Live At The San Diego Sports Arena, USA / 1968)
Disc 4
1 White Room (Live At The Royal Albert Hall, UK / 1968)
2 Politician (Live At The Royal Albert Hall, UK / 1968)
3 I'm So Glad (Live At The Royal Albert Hall, UK / 1968)
4 Sitting On Top Of The World (Live At The Royal Albert Hall, UK / 1968)
5 Crossroads (Live At The Royal Albert Hall, UK / 1968)
6 Toad (Live At The Royal Albert Hall, UK / 1968)
7 Spoonful (Live At The Royal Albert Hall, UK / 1968)
8 Sunshine Of Your Love (Live At The Royal Albert Hall, UK / 1968)
9 Steppin' Out (Live At The Royal Albert Hall, UK / 1968)
