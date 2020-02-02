DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Music Talk
Reload this Page >

Cream - Goodbye Tour - Live 1968 [4 CD] - release date March 6, 2020

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Music Talk Discuss music in all its forms: CD, MP3, DVD-A, SACD and of course live

Cream - Goodbye Tour - Live 1968 [4 CD] - release date March 6, 2020

   
Old 02-02-20, 05:49 PM
  #1  
Political Exile
Thread Starter
 
grundle's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jun 2005
Posts: 16,399
Likes: 0
Received 3 Likes on 3 Posts
Cream - Goodbye Tour - Live 1968 [4 CD] - release date March 6, 2020
Amazon Amazon



The Cream album Goodbye, `Goodbye Tour - Live 1968' now available in a special, expanded edition and the first authorized release of these four historic complete 1968 concerts. Each concert features previously unreleased tracks and the Royal Albert Hall show hasn't featured on CD until now. This historic collection features 36 tracks, 29 of which have not been released until now.

Disc 1

1 White Room (Live At Oakland Coliseum Arena, California / 1968)

2 Politician (Live At Oakland Coliseum Arena, California / 1968)

3 Crossroads (Live At Oakland Coliseum Arena, California / 1968)

4 Sunshine Of Your Love (Live At Oakland Coliseum Arena, California / 1968)

5 Spoonful (Live At Oakland Coliseum Arena, California / 1968)

6 Deserted Cities Of The Heart (Live At Oakland Coliseum Arena, California / 1968)

7 Passing The Time (Live At Oakland Coliseum Arena, California / 1968)

8 I'm So Glad (Live At Oakland Coliseum Arena, California / 1968)

Disc 2

1 Introduction (Live At The Forum, Los Angeles / 1968)

2 White Room (Live At The Forum, Los Angeles / 1968)

3 Politician (Live At The Forum, Los Angeles / 1968)

4 I'm So Glad (Live At The Forum, Los Angeles / 1968)

5 Sitting On Top Of The World (Live At The Forum, Los Angeles / 1968)

6 Crossroads (Live At The Forum, Los Angeles / 1968)

7 Sunshine Of Your Love (Live At The Forum, Los Angeles / 1968)

8 Traintime (Live At The Forum, Los Angeles / 1968)

9 Toad (Live At The Forum, Los Angeles / 1968)

10 Spoonful (Live At The Forum, Los Angeles / 1968)

Disc 3

1 White Room (Live At The San Diego Sports Arena, USA / 1968)

2 Politician (Live At The San Diego Sports Arena, USA / 1968)

3 I'm So Glad (Live At The San Diego Sports Arena, USA / 1968)

4 Sitting On Top Of The World (Live At The San Diego Sports Arena, USA / 1968)

5 Sunshine Of Your Love (Live At The San Diego Sports Arena, USA / 1968)

6 Crossroads (Live At The San Diego Sports Arena, USA / 1968)

7 Traintime (Live At The San Diego Sports Arena, USA / 1968)

8 Toad (Live At The San Diego Sports Arena, USA / 1968)

9 Spoonful (Live At The San Diego Sports Arena, USA / 1968)

Disc 4

1 White Room (Live At The Royal Albert Hall, UK / 1968)

2 Politician (Live At The Royal Albert Hall, UK / 1968)

3 I'm So Glad (Live At The Royal Albert Hall, UK / 1968)

4 Sitting On Top Of The World (Live At The Royal Albert Hall, UK / 1968)

5 Crossroads (Live At The Royal Albert Hall, UK / 1968)

6 Toad (Live At The Royal Albert Hall, UK / 1968)

7 Spoonful (Live At The Royal Albert Hall, UK / 1968)

8 Sunshine Of Your Love (Live At The Royal Albert Hall, UK / 1968)

9 Steppin' Out (Live At The Royal Albert Hall, UK / 1968)
grundle is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Music Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.