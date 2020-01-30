Roger Waters "This Is Not a Drill" 2020 North American Tour
#1
DVD Talk Reviewer
Thread Starter
Join Date: Feb 2007
Posts: 6,106
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Roger Waters "This Is Not a Drill" 2020 North American Tour
https://rogerwaters.com/2/
Anyone pick up tickets?
After having foolishly passed on seeing RUSH last time they came through town as well as a small venue Prince concert years ago, I made sure to snag a ticket for this as I'm pretty sure this will be his final tour and he and Gilmour are among the last old school acts I really want to see live. Apparently its the first time he's done an "in the round" type show, which personally sounds pretty great given his track record for high quality stage productions.
Anyone pick up tickets?
After having foolishly passed on seeing RUSH last time they came through town as well as a small venue Prince concert years ago, I made sure to snag a ticket for this as I'm pretty sure this will be his final tour and he and Gilmour are among the last old school acts I really want to see live. Apparently its the first time he's done an "in the round" type show, which personally sounds pretty great given his track record for high quality stage productions.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off