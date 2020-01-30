Roger Waters "This Is Not a Drill" 2020 North American Tour

Anyone pick up tickets?After having foolishly passed on seeing RUSH last time they came through town as well as a small venue Prince concert years ago, I made sure to snag a ticket for this as I'm pretty sure this will be his final tour and he and Gilmour are among the last old school acts I really want to see live. Apparently its the first time he's done an "in the round" type show, which personally sounds pretty great given his track record for high quality stage productions.