The Silent Hour (D: Anderson, S: Kinnaman, Frank, Phifer, Strong)
No, it's not a sequel to Silent Night.

Sixteen months after an on-the-job accident leaves him with hearing loss, a Boston police detective (Kinnaman) and his partner (Strong) are drawn into a life-threatening conflict. They must protect a deaf murder witness (Frank) who lives in a vulnerable apartment building. The antagonist, Lynch (Phifer), leads a team of corrupt cops determined to eliminate the witness to prevent her from testifying, creating a tense standoff within the apartment complex.


​​​​​​​Safe bet that
Spoiler:
Mark Strong is a secret bad guy.
