The Silent Hour (D: Anderson, S: Kinnaman, Frank, Phifer, Strong)
#1
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 39,713
Received 738 Likes on 573 Posts
The Silent Hour (D: Anderson, S: Kinnaman, Frank, Phifer, Strong)
No, it's not a sequel to Silent Night.
Safe bet that
Sixteen months after an on-the-job accident leaves him with hearing loss, a Boston police detective (Kinnaman) and his partner (Strong) are drawn into a life-threatening conflict. They must protect a deaf murder witness (Frank) who lives in a vulnerable apartment building. The antagonist, Lynch (Phifer), leads a team of corrupt cops determined to eliminate the witness to prevent her from testifying, creating a tense standoff within the apartment complex.
Safe bet that
Spoiler:
Mark Strong is a secret bad guy.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off