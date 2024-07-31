Greedy People (2024) S: Gordon-Levitt, James, Patel
#1
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: Somewhere between Heaven and Hell
Posts: 34,835
Received 836 Likes on 601 Posts
Greedy People (2024) S: Gordon-Levitt, James, Patel
In this darkly comedic crime thriller, rookie cop Will (Himesh Patel) and his rogue partner Terry (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) upend their small island town when they accidentally discover one million dollars at a crime scene (of their own making). After the duo unwisely decides to steal the money, the community’s quirky residents are lured into the mad dash for cash — ranging from an expectant mom (Lily James) to a masseur (Simon Rex) to a shrimp company owner (Tim Blake Nelson) — and everyone learns just how far they are willing to go for the almighty dollar.
#2
Moderator
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 45,813
Likes: 0
Received 4,874 Likes on 3,294 Posts
re: Greedy People (2024) S: Gordon-Levitt, James, Patel
I was just about to make a thread for this.
Worth noting that this is from the director of Old Henry.
Worth noting that this is from the director of Old Henry.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off