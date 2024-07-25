The Life and Deaths of Christopher Lee (FrightFest, August 25th @ 1:20 PM)

Quote:

THE LIFE AND DEATHS OF CHRISTOPHER LEE - FrightFest World Premiere. Prepare to be captivated by the extraordinary life of a legend of horror cinema in THE LIFE AND DEATHS OF CHRISTOPHER LEE. Premiering at FrightFest on Sunday, August 25th at 1:20 PM on the Main Screen, this innovative documentary by Jon Spira (ELSTREE 76) brings the iconic Christopher Lee back to life. Through a blend of fresh interviews, rare archive material, and both traditional and cutting-edge animation, the film explores Lees multifaceted career. Best known as Dracula and for his roles in James Bond, STAR WARS, and THE LORD OF THE RINGS, this documentary delves deeper into his aristocratic Italian roots, wartime bravery, post-war Nazi-hunting, and even his heavy metal career. Featuring insights from Peter Serafinowicz, Harriet Walter, Peter Jackson, and Joe Dante, this 104-minute tribute is a must-see for fans and newcomers alike. Dont miss this exclusive screening at the CINEWORLD LEICESTER SQUARE, seating 790 guests.