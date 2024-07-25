The Life and Deaths of Christopher Lee (FrightFest, August 25th @ 1:20 PM)
#1
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 39,683
Received 733 Likes on 568 Posts
The Life and Deaths of Christopher Lee (FrightFest, August 25th @ 1:20 PM)
THE LIFE AND DEATHS OF CHRISTOPHER LEE - FrightFest World Premiere. Prepare to be captivated by the extraordinary life of a legend of horror cinema in THE LIFE AND DEATHS OF CHRISTOPHER LEE. Premiering at FrightFest on Sunday, August 25th at 1:20 PM on the Main Screen, this innovative documentary by Jon Spira (ELSTREE 76) brings the iconic Christopher Lee back to life. Through a blend of fresh interviews, rare archive material, and both traditional and cutting-edge animation, the film explores Lees multifaceted career. Best known as Dracula and for his roles in James Bond, STAR WARS, and THE LORD OF THE RINGS, this documentary delves deeper into his aristocratic Italian roots, wartime bravery, post-war Nazi-hunting, and even his heavy metal career. Featuring insights from Peter Serafinowicz, Harriet Walter, Peter Jackson, and Joe Dante, this 104-minute tribute is a must-see for fans and newcomers alike. Dont miss this exclusive screening at the CINEWORLD LEICESTER SQUARE, seating 790 guests.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off