DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Legendary Chinese actress Cheng Pei-Pei dead at 78

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Legendary Chinese actress Cheng Pei-Pei dead at 78

   
Old 07-19-24, 01:23 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 79,838
Received 3,900 Likes on 2,786 Posts
Legendary Chinese actress Cheng Pei-Pei dead at 78



RIP to a legend in Asian cinema. I don't really want to bury this news in the Asian reviews thread so I think it's worthy of it's own thread. But, I understand that probably a lot of you don't really follow Asian cinema.

She's probably best known to American audiences for her role in Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.

This woman is a legend and had a long and amazing career.

https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0155607/


A fun fact, which a lot of you probably don't know. In the old CBS series, Martial Law, Kelly Hu's character was named "Pei Pei Chen" in honor of Cheng Pei-Pei. But, they later re-named her character "Grace Chen" in season 2 to make it easier for Western viewers.

I met Kelly in March and she autographed a photo for me and signed it "Kelly Hu (Pei Pei)"
Last edited by DJariya; 07-19-24 at 01:30 AM.
DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Songs you always associate with a Movie or TV scene

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Your Privacy Choices -

Copyright © 2024 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.