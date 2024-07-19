Legendary Chinese actress Cheng Pei-Pei dead at 78

RIP to a legend in Asian cinema. I don't really want to bury this news in the Asian reviews thread so I think it's worthy of it's own thread. But, I understand that probably a lot of you don't really follow Asian cinema.She's probably best known to American audiences for her role in Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.This woman is a legend and had a long and amazing career.A fun fact, which a lot of you probably don't know. In the old CBS series, Martial Law, Kelly Hu's character was named "Pei Pei Chen" in honor of Cheng Pei-Pei. But, they later re-named her character "Grace Chen" in season 2 to make it easier for Western viewers.I met Kelly in March and she autographed a photo for me and signed it "Kelly Hu (Pei Pei)"