Legendary Chinese actress Cheng Pei-Pei dead at 78
#1
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 79,838
Received 3,900 Likes on 2,786 Posts
Legendary Chinese actress Cheng Pei-Pei dead at 78
RIP to a legend in Asian cinema. I don't really want to bury this news in the Asian reviews thread so I think it's worthy of it's own thread. But, I understand that probably a lot of you don't really follow Asian cinema.
She's probably best known to American audiences for her role in Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.
This woman is a legend and had a long and amazing career.
https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0155607/
A fun fact, which a lot of you probably don't know. In the old CBS series, Martial Law, Kelly Hu's character was named "Pei Pei Chen" in honor of Cheng Pei-Pei. But, they later re-named her character "Grace Chen" in season 2 to make it easier for Western viewers.
I met Kelly in March and she autographed a photo for me and signed it "Kelly Hu (Pei Pei)"
Last edited by DJariya; 07-19-24 at 01:30 AM.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off