Twisters (2024, D: Chung) -- The Spoilers Reviews Thread
From the producers of the Jurassic, Bourne and Indiana Jones series comes Twisters, a current-day chapter of the 1996 blockbuster, Twister. Directed by Lee Isaac Chung, the Oscar® nominated writer-director of Minari, Twisters stars Daisy Edgar-Jones (Where the Crawdads Sing), Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick) and Anthony Ramos (Transformers: Rise of the Beasts) as equal forces, with opposing motivations, who come together to try to predict, and possibly tame, the immense power of tornadoes.
Edgar-Jones stars as Kate Carter, a former storm chaser haunted by a devastating encounter with a tornado during her college years who now studies storm patterns on screens safely in New York City. She is lured back to the open plains by her friend, Javi (Ramos) to test a groundbreaking new tracking system. There, she crosses paths with Tyler Owens (Powell), the charming and reckless social-media superstar who thrives on posting his storm-chasing adventures with his raucous crew, the more dangerous the better.
As storm season intensifies, terrifying phenomena never seen before are unleashed, and Kate, Tyler, Javi and their crews find themselves squarely in the paths of multiple storm systems converging over central Oklahoma in the fight of their lives.
Rated: PG-13
Running Time: 122 Minutes
RT Score: 77% certified fresh
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/twisters
Opens tonight. There was an Early screening last night in IMAX with a cast Q&A. I'm assuming most here didn't go.
I was planning to see it tonight, but had to cancel my ticket. Recovering from a nasty cold that's kicked my ass for the last week. I'm going to try for Friday or Saturday
I wanted to go last night but decided I'll go next Tuesday on my closest theater's discount night.
