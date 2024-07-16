Songs you always associate with a Movie or TV scene
Songs you always associate with a Movie or TV scene
Letting my playlist run on shuffle, I just heard the classic 1950s chorale version of Little Drummer Boy, and I immediately thought of the final funeral scene from the West Wing episode "In Excelsis Deo."
I will always think of that scene whenever I hear this, and imagine the rifle shots from the 21-gun salute punctuating the drumbeats.
I probably have not seen that episode since the West Wing was on Bravo, but it has burned into my memory.
Re: Songs you always associate with a Movie or TV scene
Simple Minds - Don't You (Forget About Me)
Don't think I even need to specify the movie, but it is the ending of The Breakfast Club of course.
Don't think I even need to specify the movie, but it is the ending of The Breakfast Club of course.
Re: Songs you always associate with a Movie or TV scene
Stealers Wheel - Stuck in the Middle / Reservoir Dogs
Re: Songs you always associate with a Movie or TV scene
Running on Empty - Forrest Gump
I'm Alright - Caddyshack
Cruel Summer - Karate Kid
I Got You Babe - Groundhog's Day
Layla - Goodfellas
If You Leave - Pretty in Pink
Danke Schoen - Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Re: Songs you always associate with a Movie or TV scene
The Car Hop Song (Burger On A Bun) - The Flintstones
