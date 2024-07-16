DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Songs you always associate with a Movie or TV scene

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Songs you always associate with a Movie or TV scene

   
Old 07-16-24, 03:39 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Austin, TX, USA
Posts: 13,447
Received 1,160 Likes on 839 Posts
Songs you always associate with a Movie or TV scene
Letting my playlist run on shuffle, I just heard the classic 1950s chorale version of Little Drummer Boy, and I immediately thought of the final funeral scene from the West Wing episode "In Excelsis Deo."
I will always think of that scene whenever I hear this, and imagine the rifle shots from the 21-gun salute punctuating the drumbeats.
I probably have not seen that episode since the West Wing was on Bravo, but it has burned into my memory.
Count Dooku is offline  
Reply Like
Old 07-16-24, 03:45 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Maxflier's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2003
Location: Louisiana
Posts: 13,343
Received 271 Likes on 199 Posts
Re: Songs you always associate with a Movie or TV scene
Simple Minds - Don't You (Forget About Me)
Don't think I even need to specify the movie, but it is the ending of The Breakfast Club of course.
Maxflier is offline  
Reply Like
Old 07-16-24, 03:53 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Meathead's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Beyond the Rim
Posts: 5,723
Received 563 Likes on 395 Posts
Re: Songs you always associate with a Movie or TV scene
Stealers Wheel - Stuck in the Middle / Reservoir Dogs
Meathead is online now  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
GoldenJCJ (07-16-24)
Old 07-16-24, 03:54 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: Somewhere between Heaven and Hell
Posts: 34,679
Received 815 Likes on 588 Posts
Re: Songs you always associate with a Movie or TV scene
Running on Empty - Forrest Gump
I'm Alright - Caddyshack
Cruel Summer - Karate Kid
I Got You Babe - Groundhog's Day
Layla - Goodfellas
If You Leave - Pretty in Pink
Danke Schoen - Ferris Bueller's Day Off
devilshalo is offline  
Reply Like
Old 07-16-24, 04:36 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Special Edition
 
Toby Dramit's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2022
Location: The Vic & Comet
Posts: 1,442
Received 372 Likes on 251 Posts
Re: Songs you always associate with a Movie or TV scene
The Car Hop Song (Burger On A Bun) - The Flintstones

Toby Dramit is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
The Killer - Remake (2024, D: John Woo)

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Your Privacy Choices -

Copyright © 2024 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.