Songs you always associate with a Movie or TV scene

Letting my playlist run on shuffle, I just heard the classic 1950s chorale version of Little Drummer Boy, and I immediately thought of the final funeral scene from the West Wing episode "In Excelsis Deo."

I will always think of that scene whenever I hear this, and imagine the rifle shots from the 21-gun salute punctuating the drumbeats.

I probably have not seen that episode since the West Wing was on Bravo, but it has burned into my memory.