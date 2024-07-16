A Different Man (2024, D: Schimberg) S: Sebastian Stan, Renate Reinsve, Adam Pearson
A Different Man (2024, D: Schimberg) S: Sebastian Stan, Renate Reinsve, Adam Pearson
From director Aaron Schimberg and starring Sebastian Stan, Renate Reinsve, and Adam Pearson. A DIFFERENT MAN in theaters this fall.
Aspiring actor Edward undergoes a radical medical procedure to drastically transform his appearance. But his new dream face quickly turns into a nightmare, as he loses out on the role he was born to play and becomes obsessed with reclaiming what was lost.
Reviews: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/a_different_man
