A Different Man (2024, D: Schimberg) S: Sebastian Stan, Renate Reinsve, Adam Pearson

   
A Different Man (2024, D: Schimberg) S: Sebastian Stan, Renate Reinsve, Adam Pearson
From director Aaron Schimberg and starring Sebastian Stan, Renate Reinsve, and Adam Pearson. A DIFFERENT MAN  in theaters this fall.

Aspiring actor Edward undergoes a radical medical procedure to drastically transform his appearance. But his new dream face quickly turns into a nightmare, as he loses out on the role he was born to play and becomes obsessed with reclaiming what was lost.
This has been playing at festivals to acclaim. Some saying the best work Stan has done.
Reviews: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/a_different_man
