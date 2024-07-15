Oddity (2024, D: McCarthy) S: Bracken, Lee, Murphy
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 45,678
Likes: 0
Received 4,804 Likes on 3,251 Posts
Oddity (2024, D: McCarthy) S: Bracken, Lee, Murphy
Opening in theaters July 19.
After Dani is brutally murdered, her blind occultist twin sister Darcy, goes after those responsible using inherited haunted items as her tools of revenge.
Starring: Carolyn Bracken, Gwilym Lee, Tadhg Murphy
Director: Damian McCarthy
After Dani is brutally murdered, her blind occultist twin sister Darcy, goes after those responsible using inherited haunted items as her tools of revenge.
Starring: Carolyn Bracken, Gwilym Lee, Tadhg Murphy
Director: Damian McCarthy
100% currently on RT: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/oddity
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off