Oddity (2024, D: McCarthy) S: Bracken, Lee, Murphy



Opening in theaters July 19.

After Dani is brutally murdered, her blind occultist twin sister Darcy, goes after those responsible using inherited haunted items as her tools of revenge.

Starring: Carolyn Bracken, Gwilym Lee, Tadhg Murphy
Director: Damian McCarthy
IFC/Shudder are really doing a lot theatrically this year.

100% currently on RT: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/oddity
