Skywalkers: A Love Story (2024, D: Zimbalist)

Quote: A daredevil couple puts their love and trust to the test to go where no one has gone before: the top of the world’s second-highest skyscraper. What will they risk to touch the sky? Skywalkers: A Love Story premieres July 19, on Netflix.

This has been playing at a lot of festivals since the beginning of the year. It had some IMAX screenings last week.Reviews: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/sky...s_a_love_story Yea...yea... yea... not Star Wars related.