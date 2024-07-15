DVD Talk Forum

Skywalkers: A Love Story (2024, D: Zimbalist)

Skywalkers: A Love Story (2024, D: Zimbalist)



A daredevil couple puts their love and trust to the test to go where no one has gone before: the top of the world’s second-highest skyscraper. What will they risk to touch the sky? Skywalkers: A Love Story premieres July 19, on Netflix.
This has been playing at a lot of festivals since the beginning of the year. It had some IMAX screenings last week.

Reviews: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/sky...s_a_love_story

Yea...yea... yea... not Star Wars related.
