DEANER 89 (Canada; 2024; D: McGlynn) aka FUBAR III

This will probably only resonate with the small (and presumably Canadian?) crowd whove seen Michael Dowses first two FUBAR movies (2002, 2010) and/or the three scarce FUBAR tv/web series (which might make this part VI, technically). Dowse went on to bigger (though not necessarily better) things like GOON, STUBER, and 8-BIT CHRISTMAS) and is absent here, so this seems to be the baby of FUBAR leading man, writer, and producer Paul Spence, minus costar David Lawrence, who merged his Terry character into later TRAILER PARK BOYS series (which, yes, theyre still making up here ). Looks like it could be on par with the first two, but its been a while, so Ill approach with level expectations, especially considering new director Sam McGlynn has only done shorts and video games. Im curious if it will play at TIFF like the second film. Giver!
First two trailers, for those unacquainted, or un-Canadian :
