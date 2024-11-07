Mother's Instinct (2024, D: Delhomme) S: Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain
Mother's Instinct (2024, D: Delhomme) S: Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain
Mother always knows best.
MOTHER'S INSTINCT, starring Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain, opens in select theaters July 26th and on Digital August 13th.
Set in the 1960s, Mothers Instinct centers on best friends and neighbors Alice (Chastain) and Celine (Hathaway), who live in a suburban paradise. Both are mothers to two sons of the same age, and their idyllic domestic happiness is shattered after a tragic accident. Guilt, suspicion, and paranoia bleed into their friendship as a psychological battle of wills gives way to a darker side of the maternal instinct.
