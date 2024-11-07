Shelley Duvall *RIP* 1949 - 2024
#1
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: Somewhere between Heaven and Hell
Posts: 34,604
Received 810 Likes on 584 Posts
Shelley Duvall *RIP* 1949 - 2024
Duvall died in her sleep of complications from diabetes at her home in Blanco, Texas.
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/mo...ss-1235946118/
#2
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Beyond the Rim
Posts: 5,568
Received 558 Likes on 391 Posts
Re: Shelley Duvall *RIP* 1949 - 2024
Bummer.
#3
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Dec 2004
Location: Canada
Posts: 13,058
Received 1,096 Likes on 772 Posts
Re: Shelley Duvall *RIP* 1949 - 2024
Very sad news. For some reason, yesterday, I was just thinking that she'd be cool to meet. Probably thinking about the interview I saw with her from the horror fan guy.
RIP
RIP
#4
DVD Talk Reviewer/Moderator
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: Formerly known as L. Ron zyzzle - On a cloud of Judgement
Posts: 14,868
Received 1,992 Likes on 1,323 Posts
Re: Shelley Duvall *RIP* 1949 - 2024
Rip
#5
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 77,670
Received 6,620 Likes on 4,520 Posts
Re: Shelley Duvall *RIP* 1949 - 2024
Bummer. Obviously The Shining. Popeye. Nashville.
She was a gifted actress. Always liked her.
She was a gifted actress. Always liked her.
#6
Administrator
Join Date: Sep 2015
Posts: 3,094
Received 1,106 Likes on 642 Posts
Re: Shelley Duvall *RIP* 1949 - 2024
A rep theater near me JUST had a
50th anniversary screening of Nashville, too. I couldn't make it due to work. I should make time to finally see that movie now.
#7
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Shelley Duvall *RIP* 1949 - 2024
I think Paul Dooley (Wimpy) is the only main cast member of Popeye still alive - and he's 96.
Liked her best in Nashville and 3 Women.
Liked her best in Nashville and 3 Women.
#8
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Join Date: Feb 2004
Location: Western N.Y.
Posts: 7,508
Received 205 Likes on 140 Posts
Re: Shelley Duvall *RIP* 1949 - 2024
She was not looking good here in later years at all, but still an icon RIP.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off