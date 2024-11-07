DVD Talk Forum

Shelley Duvall *RIP* 1949 - 2024
Duvall died in her sleep of complications from diabetes at her home in Blanco, Texas.



https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/mo...ss-1235946118/
Re: Shelley Duvall *RIP* 1949 - 2024
Bummer.
Re: Shelley Duvall *RIP* 1949 - 2024
Very sad news. For some reason, yesterday, I was just thinking that she'd be cool to meet. Probably thinking about the interview I saw with her from the horror fan guy.

RIP
Re: Shelley Duvall *RIP* 1949 - 2024
Rip
Re: Shelley Duvall *RIP* 1949 - 2024
Bummer. Obviously The Shining. Popeye. Nashville.

She was a gifted actress. Always liked her.
Re: Shelley Duvall *RIP* 1949 - 2024
A rep theater near me JUST had a 50th anniversary screening of Nashville, too. I couldn't make it due to work. I should make time to finally see that movie now.
Re: Shelley Duvall *RIP* 1949 - 2024
I think Paul Dooley (Wimpy) is the only main cast member of Popeye still alive - and he's 96.

Liked her best in Nashville and 3 Women.
Re: Shelley Duvall *RIP* 1949 - 2024
She was not looking good here in later years at all, but still an icon RIP.
