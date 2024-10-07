We Live In Time (2024, D: Crowley) S: Florence Pugh, Andrew Garfield
We Live In Time (2024, D: Crowley) S: Florence Pugh, Andrew Garfield
From director John Crowley and starring Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh. WE LIVE IN TIME Coming Fall 2024.
Almut (Florence Pugh) and Tobias (Andrew Garfield) are brought together in a surprise encounter that changes their lives. As they embark on a path challenged by the limits of time, they learn to cherish each moment of the unconventional route their love story has taken, in filmmaker John Crowley's decade-spanning, deeply moving romance.
