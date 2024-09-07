Duchess (2024, D: Neil Marshall) S: Charlotte Kirk

Quote:

From director Neil Marshall, Duchess follows a tough, working-class, petty criminal who morphs into an anti-heroine to be reckoned with in a murky underworld, in the treacherous world of diamond smuggling. Determined to seek retribution she launches into a vicious and violent pursuit for vengeance. Duchess is directed by British producer / filmmaker Neil Marshall, director of the genre movies Dog Soldiers, The Descent, Doomsday, Centurion, Hellboy, The Reckoning, and The Lair previously. The screenplay is written by Charlotte Kirk and Neil Marshall. Produced by Emily Corcoran and Kristyna Sellnerova for Cork Films.



On VOD on August 9th, 2024.

