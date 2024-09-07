Duchess (2024, D: Neil Marshall) S: Charlotte Kirk
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 45,618
Likes: 0
Received 4,778 Likes on 3,237 Posts
Duchess (2024, D: Neil Marshall) S: Charlotte Kirk
From director Neil Marshall, Duchess follows a tough, working-class, petty criminal who morphs into an anti-heroine to be reckoned with in a murky underworld, in the treacherous world of diamond smuggling. Determined to seek retribution she launches into a vicious and violent pursuit for vengeance. Duchess is directed by British producer / filmmaker Neil Marshall, director of the genre movies Dog Soldiers, The Descent, Doomsday, Centurion, Hellboy, The Reckoning, and The Lair previously. The screenplay is written by Charlotte Kirk and Neil Marshall. Produced by Emily Corcoran and Kristyna Sellnerova for Cork Films.
On VOD on August 9th, 2024.
On VOD on August 9th, 2024.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off