Re: The Devil Wears Prada Sequel S: Streep, Blunt

It will cost $40-50 million just to get those three stars to sign on, and it is becoming increasingly clear that stars are not drawing audiences into theaters, so the profitability of a sequel would be questionable.



But more than that, none of those three need a paycheck badly enough to make a bad movie that diminishes the reputation of what is a beloved item in their careers.



Everyone is looking to do something with any existing IP in their catalog, and throwing some money at writer to develop a story does not cost very much.



I think between the difficulty of writing a good sequel and the eventual cost of the production, this is will not happen.