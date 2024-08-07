The Devil Wears Prada Sequel S: Streep, Blunt
The Devil Wears Prada Sequel S: Streep, Blunt
Looks like it's finally happening :
Disney is developing a sequel to the hit 2006 movie starring Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt, with screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna in talks to return to write the next chapter.
Puck was first to report the developing project, produced by Oscar winner Wendy Finerman. Disney had no comment.
Re: The Devil Wears Prada Sequel S: Streep, Blunt
Variety. I have no reason to doubt that Disney wants to move forward with it. And while the Variety article doesn't mention cast, I could certainly see both Streep and Blunt being interested in coming back.
They did a little mini-reunion at the SAG awards in February, even though the bit fell a little flat.
Re: The Devil Wears Prada Sequel S: Streep, Blunt
The Devil Wears Nada!
Re: The Devil Wears Prada Sequel S: Streep, Blunt
It will cost $40-50 million just to get those three stars to sign on, and it is becoming increasingly clear that stars are not drawing audiences into theaters, so the profitability of a sequel would be questionable.
But more than that, none of those three need a paycheck badly enough to make a bad movie that diminishes the reputation of what is a beloved item in their careers.
Everyone is looking to do something with any existing IP in their catalog, and throwing some money at writer to develop a story does not cost very much.
I think between the difficulty of writing a good sequel and the eventual cost of the production, this is will not happen.
