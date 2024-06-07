DVD Talk Forum

Jon Landau, producer of Avatar series and Titanic, dead at 63

Jon Landau, producer of Avatar series and Titanic, dead at 63

   
Old 07-06-24, 02:57 PM
Jon Landau, producer of Avatar series and Titanic, dead at 63
He was James Camerons right hand man for many years.

Old 07-06-24, 03:02 PM
Re: Jon Landau, producer of Avatar series and Titanic, dead at 63
63? Wow, he won an Oscar for producing Titanic in his 30s. Pretty good.
Old 07-06-24, 03:05 PM
Re: Jon Landau, producer of Avatar series and Titanic, dead at 63
Damn that's sad news to hear. If you have the True Lies 4k he was interviewed and that was when his partnership with James Cameron began as a Fox producer. I believe he became a pretty high ranking Executive at Cameron's Lightstorm Entertainment. RIP🪦
Old 07-06-24, 03:05 PM
Re: Jon Landau, producer of Avatar series and Titanic, dead at 63
Damn. Only 63? Every time I see deaths around that age, I worry since both my parents are 69. Hell, I also think of my remaining grandmother too, since she is currently 83 and I never know when I'll get the call I dread the most.

Anyhow, may Mr. Landau rest in peace and his remaining loved ones find some measure of solace in the fact that he is at least no longer suffering (not that they wouldn't rather he still be with them).
Old 07-06-24, 03:56 PM
Re: Jon Landau, producer of Avatar series and Titanic, dead at 63
Very sad news. I know he was pushing hard to get an Alita: Battle Angel sequel made. He was a producer on the original film and seemed very fond of the property.
