Jon Landau, producer of Avatar series and Titanic, dead at 63
#1
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 79,741
Received 3,876 Likes on 2,774 Posts
Jon Landau, producer of Avatar series and Titanic, dead at 63
He was James Camerons right hand man for many years.
#3
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Jul 2006
Location: Kansas City
Posts: 10,859
Received 462 Likes on 337 Posts
Re: Jon Landau, producer of Avatar series and Titanic, dead at 63
Damn that's sad news to hear. If you have the True Lies 4k he was interviewed and that was when his partnership with James Cameron began as a Fox producer. I believe he became a pretty high ranking Executive at Cameron's Lightstorm Entertainment. RIP🪦
#4
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 39,609
Received 701 Likes on 545 Posts
Re: Jon Landau, producer of Avatar series and Titanic, dead at 63
Damn. Only 63? Every time I see deaths around that age, I worry since both my parents are 69. Hell, I also think of my remaining grandmother too, since she is currently 83 and I never know when I'll get the call I dread the most.
Anyhow, may Mr. Landau rest in peace and his remaining loved ones find some measure of solace in the fact that he is at least no longer suffering (not that they wouldn't rather he still be with them).
Anyhow, may Mr. Landau rest in peace and his remaining loved ones find some measure of solace in the fact that he is at least no longer suffering (not that they wouldn't rather he still be with them).
#5
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
Re: Jon Landau, producer of Avatar series and Titanic, dead at 63
Very sad news. I know he was pushing hard to get an Alita: Battle Angel sequel made. He was a producer on the original film and seemed very fond of the property.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off