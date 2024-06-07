Re: Jon Landau, producer of Avatar series and Titanic, dead at 63

Damn. Only 63? Every time I see deaths around that age, I worry since both my parents are 69. Hell, I also think of my remaining grandmother too, since she is currently 83 and I never know when I'll get the call I dread the most.



Anyhow, may Mr. Landau rest in peace and his remaining loved ones find some measure of solace in the fact that he is at least no longer suffering (not that they wouldn't rather he still be with them).

