Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (2024, D: Molloy) -- The Reviews Thread

Quote:

Detective Axel Foley (Eddie Murphy) is back on the beat in Beverly Hills. After his daughter's life is threatened, she (Taylour Paige) and Foley team up with a new partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and old pals Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and John Taggart (John Ashton) to turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy.











Rated: R



Running Time: 115 minutes

This will officially drop tonight at Midnight. PT/3am ETI saw the completed version in February as part of a Netflix test screening and was able to watch it at home on my device and later reviewed it.Overall, I enjoyed it. Definitely better than the abomination that was 3. It has edge, humor and the chemistry with the cast is still there. They used a lot of the soundtrack from the 1st movie and bits of the score. Of course, some may think that plays too much into Nostalgia porn, but for me I didn't mind it. But, I think in this case, familiar works.Sure, there are some contrived moments. Like Murphy's estranged daughter happens to be working in Beverly Hills and she gets into trouble, which brings Axel back. He meets the old gang again and of course, coincidentally, a new hot shot detective that he meets also happens to be the ex-boyfriend of his daughter.The villain of this movie is so easy to spot as soon as you see him on camera. You'll know right away that's him.The plot isn't anything innovative. Basically deals with a bunch of dirty copsNot quite the Top Gun: Maverick of the Beverly Hills cop IP, but better than expected considering this was sold off to a streamer.B from me. 3 1/2 out of 5 stars.