Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (2024, D: Molloy) -- The Reviews Thread
Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (2024, D: Molloy) -- The Reviews Thread
Detective Axel Foley (Eddie Murphy) is back on the beat in Beverly Hills. After his daughter's life is threatened, she (Taylour Paige) and Foley team up with a new partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and old pals Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and John Taggart (John Ashton) to turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy.
Rated: R
Running Time: 115 minutes
RT Score: 70%
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/bev...lls_cop_axel_f
This will officially drop tonight at Midnight. PT/3am ET
I saw the completed version in February as part of a Netflix test screening and was able to watch it at home on my device and later reviewed it.
Overall, I enjoyed it. Definitely better than the abomination that was 3. It has edge, humor and the chemistry with the cast is still there. They used a lot of the soundtrack from the 1st movie and bits of the score. Of course, some may think that plays too much into Nostalgia porn, but for me I didn't mind it. But, I think in this case, familiar works.
Sure, there are some contrived moments. Like Murphy's estranged daughter happens to be working in Beverly Hills and she gets into trouble, which brings Axel back. He meets the old gang again and of course, coincidentally, a new hot shot detective that he meets also happens to be the ex-boyfriend of his daughter.
The villain of this movie is so easy to spot as soon as you see him on camera. You'll know right away that's him.
The plot isn't anything innovative. Basically deals with a bunch of dirty cops
Not quite the Top Gun: Maverick of the Beverly Hills cop IP, but better than expected considering this was sold off to a streamer.
B from me. 3 1/2 out of 5 stars.
Re: Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (2024, D: Molloy) -- The Reviews Thread
My sister-in-law is the waitress that takes his order towards the end of the movie. 🙌
Re: Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (2024, D: Molloy) -- The Reviews Thread
Well, the number isnt too horrible.
Re: Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (2024, D: Molloy) -- The Reviews Thread
Re: Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (2024, D: Molloy) -- The Reviews Thread
I’ll mention one more negative. Serge was almost pointless in this movie. His scenes with Axel felt forced and I think could have been deleted and it wouldn’t have affected the overall story.
Re: Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (2024, D: Molloy) -- The Reviews Thread
The JoBlo reviewer seemed to dig it. Gave it a 8/10.
Re: Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (2024, D: Molloy) -- The Reviews Thread
This was really good. right from the opening theme song i was hooked. just pure fun throughout. i loved Reiser being Axel's superior now and he wasn't this sniveling little weasel anymore. this had the same vibe as #2 and it was a hell of a lot of good time. the other characters held their own coming back. they weren't overused and they were just perfect. had no idea Kevin Bacon was in this. i hope there is another. good stuff 4/5.
Re: Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (2024, D: Molloy) -- The Reviews Thread
Collider seemed to like it too, I am traveling down to Los Angeles to spend time with my Mom for the 4th weekend, but my brother is also going down and we are definitely going to squeeze in some time to watch this. I am going to avoid as much spoilers as I can so I probably need to stay away from this thread for a bit.
Glad it is not a complete turkey.
Re: Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (2024, D: Molloy) -- The Reviews Thread
I really enjoyed this as well.
Re: Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (2024, D: Molloy) -- The Reviews Thread
This is pretty cool. Netflix cut an 80s style trailer with the same editor of the original 1984 trailer.
Re: Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (2024, D: Molloy) -- The Reviews Thread
Very entertaining movie. Had a blast with this. Eddie Murphy was great too.
will watch again
Re: Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (2024, D: Molloy) -- The Reviews Thread
Decent enough sequel beyond the pedestrian script. Not bad for a first time director either. I liked the pairing of Murphy and JGL. I'd watch another.
Re: Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (2024, D: Molloy) -- The Reviews Thread
Like most revisits after long absence, this blended story ideas from 1 and 2 to make a 4. Won't even touch on the abomination of 3. A much more faithful sequel than his last effort, Coming 2 America. This along with the Bad Boys Ride of Die hit the nostalgia factor and introduced possibilities to continue past the original cast.
Re: Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (2024, D: Molloy) -- The Reviews Thread
I don’t think I could get enough of Bronson Pinchot. He did the best frankly. His cameo was perfect and perfectly timed. I can never get enough of that Faltermeyer score. It was him, wasn’t it? Originally?
Anyway, this is a perfect summer movie and dare I say, but I would have seen this in a theater. Pure nostalic fun, but keeping it fresh enough with Jane and Gordon-Levitt. Love GL. He’s just great in everything he does.
Could you imagine a Nolan Robin movie?
This was just pure unadulterated fun. I actually played Shakedown by Bob Seger I was so jazzed.
The One thing I didn’t like was that a nod to Happy Gilmore with Chris McDonald. Where the hell did that come from? Couldn’t have been coincidental?
Re: Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (2024, D: Molloy) -- The Reviews Thread
I really love the detective genre of late. This was no exception. Love all thrill and intrigue. Love them piecing it all together albeit sometimes a little ridiculous and its just handed it to you, but this was a perfect 2hr getaway.
Re: Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (2024, D: Molloy) -- The Reviews Thread
The only thing missing would have been the three toasting over Bogomil's grave...
Re: Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (2024, D: Molloy) -- The Reviews Thread
Just finished watching it and I liked it. It was fun. Ending was a little quick (resolution) but no real complaints from me.
Re: Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (2024, D: Molloy) -- The Reviews Thread
Re: Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (2024, D: Molloy) -- The Reviews Thread
Yeah, Okay is a good description. Enjoyed Eddie Murphy a lot, glad to see he seemed to be having fun. JGL was good, like always - Im a big fan of his. Im delighted John Ashton is still alive and working, but just about every one of his lines was a slight variation of Jesus Axel, I cant believe youre doing this again! And that schtick really got old. Judge Reinhold looked awful. He looked worse at the beginning of the movie, I had thought maybe his character had been captured and taken prisoner, but no, at that point, its just how Billy looked.
Re: Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (2024, D: Molloy) -- The Reviews Thread
My sister-in-law is the waitress that takes his order towards the end of the movie. 🙌
Re: Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (2024, D: Molloy) -- The Reviews Thread
Thought this was a blast! Glad to see the old gang back, even though there wasn’t a whole of screen time together
Re: Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (2024, D: Molloy) -- The Reviews Thread
I need to go through and watch the entire series as I know Ive seen them (at least the first and Im pretty sure the second), but its been so long.
Re: Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (2024, D: Molloy) -- The Reviews Thread
for me the rankings are 1,4,2............................................................................................... .................................................................................................... .................................................................................................... .................................................................................................... .................................................................................................... .................................................................................................... .................................................................................................... .................................................................................................... .................................................................................................... .................................................................................................... .................................................................................................... ..................................................3
Re: Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (2024, D: Molloy) -- The Reviews Thread
I did like the brief little JGL nod to how awful 3 was.
Re: Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (2024, D: Molloy) -- The Reviews Thread
While the movie wasn't perfect, I perfectly enjoyed it. At the same time hope they don't make another and the series goes 2 steps back after one forward.