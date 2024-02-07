DVD Talk Forum

Return of the Living Dead 3 (lost footage!)

07-02-24, 02:53 PM
Return of the Living Dead 3 (lost footage!)
I hope something comes out of this. There is so much to this sequel and such a fan favorite.
I have a copy of the unrated version but I'd love to see a new 4K release with this lost footage.




07-02-24, 03:00 PM
Re: Return of the Living Dead 3 (lost footage!)


Hell Yeah!!!
07-02-24, 04:59 PM
Re: Return of the Living Dead 3 (lost footage!)
Very cool. I have always thought Part III was far superior to Part II.
07-02-24, 11:55 PM
Re: Return of the Living Dead 3 (lost footage!)
I absolutely love this film and was ecstatic when Lionsgate released it on Blu-Ray, uncut in its OAR.

Hoping another company looking to release of this film (again) gets a hold of this lost footage.
07-03-24, 06:50 AM
Re: Return of the Living Dead 3 (lost footage!)
Happy July 3.
07-03-24, 12:16 PM
Re: Return of the Living Dead 3 (lost footage!)
Very cool news, love that film.
07-03-24, 12:20 PM
Re: Return of the Living Dead 3 (lost footage!)
Well this is a nice surprise
