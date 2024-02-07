Return of the Living Dead 3 (lost footage!)
#1
Thread Starter
Return of the Living Dead 3 (lost footage!)
I hope something comes out of this. There is so much to this sequel and such a fan favorite.
I have a copy of the unrated version but I'd love to see a new 4K release with this lost footage.
I have a copy of the unrated version but I'd love to see a new 4K release with this lost footage.
#3
Re: Return of the Living Dead 3 (lost footage!)
Very cool. I have always thought Part III was far superior to Part II.
#4
Re: Return of the Living Dead 3 (lost footage!)
I absolutely love this film and was ecstatic when Lionsgate released it on Blu-Ray, uncut in its OAR.
Hoping another company looking to release of this film (again) gets a hold of this lost footage.
Hoping another company looking to release of this film (again) gets a hold of this lost footage.
#5
Re: Return of the Living Dead 3 (lost footage!)
Happy July 3.
#6
Re: Return of the Living Dead 3 (lost footage!)
Very cool news, love that film.
