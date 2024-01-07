Space Cadet (2024, D: Garcia) S: Emma Roberts, Tom Hopper, Poppy Liu, Gabrielle Union
That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for a Florida party girl. Emma Roberts, Tom Hopper, Poppy Liu and Gabrielle Union star in #SpaceCadet – streaming on Prime Video July 4.
Tiffany “Rex” Simpson (Emma Roberts) has always dreamed of going to space, and with a “doctored” application she gets into NASA’s ultra-competitive astronaut training program. In over her head, can this Florida girl get through training and into the cosmos before she blows her cover?
