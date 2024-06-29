Movies where Movie Stars play fictional Movie Stars
Movies where Movie Stars play fictional Movie Stars
So, on a very hot Saturday afternoon, I am watching this new Netflix movie where Zac Efron plays a movie star named Chris Cole, and the movie starts with a montage of fake media that explains what a big star Chris Cole is.
Reminded me of Notting Hill, where Julia Roberts played a made-up movie star.
Others?
Re: Movies where Movie Stars play fictional Movie Stars
The Last Movie Star
Re: Movies where Movie Stars play fictional Movie Stars
Good old Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?
All About Eve
etc
Re: Movies where Movie Stars play fictional Movie Stars
It's not a film but Denis Leary played a washed up rock star for 2 seasons on Sex Drugs & Rock 'n roll.
Great fucking show. too.
Re: Movies where Movie Stars play fictional Movie Stars
