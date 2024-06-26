DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

The Union (2024, D: Farino) S: Mark Wahlberg, Halle Berry

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

The Union (2024, D: Farino) S: Mark Wahlberg, Halle Berry

   
Old 06-26-24, 12:22 PM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 45,563
Likes: 0
Received 4,763 Likes on 3,224 Posts
The Union (2024, D: Farino) S: Mark Wahlberg, Halle Berry


Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry star in THE UNION. Only on Netflix August 16.

Mike (Mark Wahlberg), a construction worker from Jersey, is quickly thrust into the world of super spies and secret agents when his high school sweetheart, Roxanne (Halle Berry), suddenly comes back into his life and recruits him on a high-stakes U.S. intelligence mission
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 06-26-24, 12:51 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: Somewhere between Heaven and Hell
Posts: 34,464
Received 793 Likes on 572 Posts
Re: The Union (2024, D: Farino) S: Mark Wahlberg, Halle Berry
Feels like it's the mirror version of Ghosted.
devilshalo is offline  
Reply Like
Old 06-26-24, 12:53 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 45,434
Received 1,055 Likes on 836 Posts
Re: The Union (2024, D: Farino) S: Mark Wahlberg, Halle Berry
I wish Netflix would take a chance with something that wasn't just witty banter and stupid action. Don't get me wrong, I watch and enjoy them, but like ... something with an interesting plot once in a while.
RichC2 is online now  
Reply Like
Old 06-26-24, 01:10 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Legend
 
d2cheer's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 1999
Posts: 11,635
Received 306 Likes on 223 Posts
Re: The Union (2024, D: Farino) S: Mark Wahlberg, Halle Berry
Yeah I was thinking the same thing since it is Netflix I will probably watch but pretty generic sounding...like a Central Intelligence type movie.
d2cheer is online now  
Reply Like
Old 06-26-24, 01:10 PM
  #5  
Senior Member
 
Join Date: Aug 2022
Posts: 773
Received 149 Likes on 110 Posts
Re: The Union (2024, D: Farino) S: Mark Wahlberg, Halle Berry
I wonder if they broke up because she went out of state for college and he was only 14 years old.
HeIsTheZissou is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Rolling Stone's 100 Best Movie of the 1970's

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service -

Copyright © 2024 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.