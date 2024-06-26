The Union (2024, D: Farino) S: Mark Wahlberg, Halle Berry
The Union (2024, D: Farino) S: Mark Wahlberg, Halle Berry
Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry star in THE UNION. Only on Netflix August 16.
Mike (Mark Wahlberg), a construction worker from Jersey, is quickly thrust into the world of super spies and secret agents when his high school sweetheart, Roxanne (Halle Berry), suddenly comes back into his life and recruits him on a high-stakes U.S. intelligence mission
Feels like it's the mirror version of Ghosted.
I wish Netflix would take a chance with something that wasn't just witty banter and stupid action. Don't get me wrong, I watch and enjoy them, but like ... something with an interesting plot once in a while.
Yeah I was thinking the same thing since it is Netflix I will probably watch but pretty generic sounding...like a Central Intelligence type movie.
