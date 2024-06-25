The Front Room (2024, D: Max & Sam Eggers) S: Brandy, Kathryn Hunter, Andrew Burnap

Quote:

From writer/director Max and Sam Eggers and starring Brandy and Kathryn Hunter. THE FRONT ROOM – In Theaters September 6.



RELEASE DATE: September 6

DIRECTOR: Max and Sam Eggers

CAST: Brandy, Kathryn Hunter, Andrew Burnap



Everything goes to hell for newly-pregnant Belinda(Brandy) after her mother-in-law(Kathryn Hunter) moves in. As the diabolical guest tries to get her claws on the child, Belinda must draw the line somewhere...