The Front Room (2024, D: Max & Sam Eggers) S: Brandy, Kathryn Hunter, Andrew Burnap

Movie Talk

The Front Room (2024, D: Max & Sam Eggers) S: Brandy, Kathryn Hunter, Andrew Burnap

   
06-25-24
The Front Room (2024, D: Max & Sam Eggers) S: Brandy, Kathryn Hunter, Andrew Burnap


From writer/director Max and Sam Eggers and starring Brandy and Kathryn Hunter. THE FRONT ROOM – In Theaters September 6.

RELEASE DATE: September 6
DIRECTOR: Max and Sam Eggers
CAST: Brandy, Kathryn Hunter, Andrew Burnap

Everything goes to hell for newly-pregnant Belinda(Brandy) after her mother-in-law(Kathryn Hunter) moves in. As the diabolical guest tries to get her claws on the child, Belinda must draw the line somewhere...
From Robert Eggers' younger brothers.
