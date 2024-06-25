Heretic (2024, D: Beck/Woods) S: Hugh Grant, Sophie Thatcher, Chloe East

Quote:

From writer/directors Scott Beck and Bryan Woods and starring Hugh Grant, Sophie Thatcher, and Chloe East. HERETIC  In Theaters This Fall.



RELEASE DATE: Coming Soon

DIRECTOR: Scott Beck and Bryan Woods

CAST: Hugh Grant, Sophie Thatcher, and Chloe East



Two young missionaries are forced to prove their faith when they knock on the wrong door and are greeted by a diabolical Mr. Reed (Hugh Grant), becoming ensnared in his deadly game of cat-and-mouse.