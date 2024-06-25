Red One (2024, D: Kasdan) -- S: Chris Evans, Dwayne Johnson, J.K. Simmons
After Santa Claus (Simmons) Code Name: Red One is kidnapped, the North Poles Head of Security (Johnson) must team up with the worlds most infamous bounty hunter (Evans) in a globe-trotting, action-packed mission to save Christmas.
From the director of the Jumanji movies and writer of the Fast and Furious series.
