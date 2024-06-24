DVD Talk Forum

A Family Affair (2024, D: Lagravenese) S: Kidman, Efron, King

A Family Affair (2024, D: Lagravenese) S: Kidman, Efron, King

   
A Family Affair (2024, D: Lagravenese) S: Kidman, Efron, King


A surprising romance kicks off comic consequences for a young woman (Joey King), her mother (Nicole Kidman) and her movie star boss (Zac Efron) as they face the complications of love, sex, and identity. Directed by Richard Lagravenese and written by Carrie Solomon, A Family Affair debuts June 28, only on Netflix.
